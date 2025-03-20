Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SRBK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.80 and a beta of 0.91.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

