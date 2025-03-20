Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.29 ($0.04), with a volume of 1824924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of £9.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.87.
Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.
