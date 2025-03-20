Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 538389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.11).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £659.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.
