Yum! Brands (YUM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):

3/20/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $151.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/21/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 707,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,677. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

