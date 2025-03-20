ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 29239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $885.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

