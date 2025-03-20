Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,247,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 13,885,036 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 181,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,680 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

