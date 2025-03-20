East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 4,206,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,191,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.29.

East Star Resources Company Profile

