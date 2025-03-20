Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, Bloom Energy, Shell, Energy Transfer, and NuScale Power are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in developing, producing, and commercializing hydrogen fuel and related technologies. These companies are often at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives, working on everything from hydrogen production through electrolysis to its storage and distribution for use in sectors like transportation and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.68. 5,427,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844,328. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.32 and its 200-day moving average is $454.61. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 6,877,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 3.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 3,920,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,463,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 3,822,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,696. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Further Reading