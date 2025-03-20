Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 169019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

