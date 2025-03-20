Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 169019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.