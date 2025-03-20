POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 19.9% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.63. 165,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 151,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$298.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.19.

Insider Activity at POET Technologies

In other POET Technologies news, Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$47,682.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

