Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.25), with a volume of 686679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.36).

Lancashire Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Lancashire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

