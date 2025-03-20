Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 892,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,957,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

