Mining Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Freeport-McMoRan, Caterpillar, and Linde are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals and metals, such as gold, silver, copper, and other resources. These stocks are influenced by factors like commodity price fluctuations, global demand, and geopolitical conditions, making them an investment option that reflects the performance of the mining sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $824.84. 1,176,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $979.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.05. 1,771,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,883. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $530.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.59 and its 200-day moving average is $468.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,440,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,598. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.41 and a 200 day moving average of $372.23. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.84. The company had a trading volume of 583,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.61.

