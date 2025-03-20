Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 931,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 53,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,324. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.