Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 931,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 53,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,324. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
