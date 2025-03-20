Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that participate in the solar energy industry, including the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technologies. Investors often view these stocks as part of the broader renewable energy sector, with their performance influenced by technological developments, government policies, and market demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.22. 71,695,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,858,622. The company has a market capitalization of $753.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $527.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $530.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.04.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.75. 1,944,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,539. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.38.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,721. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

