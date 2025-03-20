Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Invesco QQQ, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares in companies that primarily provide banking services such as deposit-taking, lending, and wealth management. These stocks offer investors exposure to the financial sector, with returns often linked to economic cycles and interest rate movements in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $482.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,058,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,813,768. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Fiserv stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $220.35. 3,475,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.46. 2,692,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $672.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 12,446,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,391. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $538.61. 618,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,788. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.56 and a 200 day moving average of $523.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,370,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

