iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $50.98. Approximately 8,298,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,335,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

