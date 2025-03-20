Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.58. 2,619,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,834,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $501.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

