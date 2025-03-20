Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 1,189,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.