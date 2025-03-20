BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$82.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Shares of ATD stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.07. 828,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

