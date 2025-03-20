Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$275.25.

TSE BYD traded down C$4.69 on Thursday, hitting C$212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$292.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.10.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

