BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.38.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.98. 149,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$21.88 and a one year high of C$31.91.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

