Top Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in China or listed on Chinese stock exchanges. They represent ownership in domestic industries—from state-owned enterprises to innovative private firms—reflecting the diverse economic landscape of the nation. Investors in Chinese stocks gain exposure to China’s evolving market dynamics, regulatory environment, and global economic influence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $311.05. The stock had a trading volume of 237,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.71 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $1,215.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,293.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.29. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 4,492,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.87.

