Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AEE, AEP, AEVA, ALGT, ALK, APTV, ATO, BE, BGSF, BLMN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 20th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.60. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $139.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 242 ($3.15). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $822.00 to $834.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $105.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.20. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $7.60 to $8.40. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $118.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $29.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $13.00 to $14.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $104.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $294.00 to $300.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $318.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,759 ($22.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 395 ($5.14) to GBX 475 ($6.18). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $138.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $450.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $36.00 to $32.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $168.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $190.00 to $170.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

