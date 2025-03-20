Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 697,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,929. The stock has a market cap of $806.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

