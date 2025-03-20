Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.37. 67,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.32 billion. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

