Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
Shares of Central Puerto stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.37. 67,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.32 billion. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.