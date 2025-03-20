Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.36) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188 ($15.45).

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential stock traded up GBX 22.60 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 796.80 ($10.37). The company had a trading volume of 9,430,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 594.80 ($7.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.68 ($11.07). The company has a market capitalization of £26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 695.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 665.33.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.