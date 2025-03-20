Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.36) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188 ($15.45).
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).
