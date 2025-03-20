Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells 6,336 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

