Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires 3,033 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles purchased 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £14,983.02 ($19,491.38).

LON:HGT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 498 ($6.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,884. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 447.50 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.80.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

