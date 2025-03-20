PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.54. Approximately 1,629,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,906,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.