Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.53. 14,722,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 73,111,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,327 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

