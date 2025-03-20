Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Oculis has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Oculis ( NASDAQ:OCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

OCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

