Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Oculis has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on OCS

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.