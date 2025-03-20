STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.66. 584,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,769,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

