Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Increases By 17.2%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PVL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 22,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,332. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

