MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 67,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $2.79.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.