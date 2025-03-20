MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 67,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.