Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Takes $908,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $955.11 and a 200 day moving average of $854.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

