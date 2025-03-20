Viawealth LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $955.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.07. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

