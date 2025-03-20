Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 64,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 94,033 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

