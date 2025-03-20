Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Stock Price

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get PSQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSQ

PSQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSQH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 176,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.21.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PSQ by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.