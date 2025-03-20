Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,396. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 751,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 123,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

