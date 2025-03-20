Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,396. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
