Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 13,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 406,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

