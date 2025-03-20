Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average volume of 2,251 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Children’s Place by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,214. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

