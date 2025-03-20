Symmetry Partners LLC Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $279.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

