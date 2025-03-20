Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $279.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

