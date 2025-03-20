Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Releases Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The offshore driller reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

Vantage Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vantage Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

