Rajiv Jain Purchases 106,449 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 106,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($142,384.01).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GQG Partners alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($170,461.78).

On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).

On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($124,565.31).

On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($213,152.87).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($171,698.39).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

GQG Partners Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.