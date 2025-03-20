Rajiv Jain Purchases 106,449 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 106,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($142,384.01).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($170,461.78).
- On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).
- On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($124,565.31).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($213,152.87).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($171,698.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
