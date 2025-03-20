Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Purchases A$112,800.00 in Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Emma Scotney acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$112,800.00 ($71,847.13).

Santana Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41,627.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 17.75.

Get Santana Minerals alerts:

About Santana Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.