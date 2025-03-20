Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Equus Total Return Stock Performance
EQS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Equus Total Return
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equus Total Return
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.