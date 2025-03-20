Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

EQS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

