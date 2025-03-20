Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAVS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,769. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
