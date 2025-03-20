Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,769. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

