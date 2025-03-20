MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.63. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -4.70.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

